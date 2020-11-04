House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday celebrated House Republicans’ performances on election night, as the party staved off a second blue wave.

“Republicans defied the odds and grew our party last night. In districts all across the country, Americans rejected socialism and voted for freedom,” Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, tweeted. “Nancy Pelosi: you’ve been put on notice.”

Despite widespread expectations that House Democrats would be able to gain anywhere between 10 to 15 seats by chipping away at GOP strongholds in the suburbs and purple districts, many vulnerable Republicans kept onto their seats or kept districts vacated by retiring members.

One of the most recent victories came in Texas’ 23rd District, where Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones conceded to Republican Tony Gonzalez Wednesday morning. Mr. Gonzalez won with a 4 point lead, according to The Associated Press.

The seat was vacated by Rep. Will Hurd, who announced his retirement in 2019, and immediately considered to be a prime target for Democrats. Ms. Jones only narrowly lost to Mr. Hurd in 2018, and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won the district in 2016.

Republicans also succeeded at winning over several of Democratic’s frontline districts, including seats held by Reps. Kendra Horn of Oklahoma, Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico, Donna Shalala of Florida and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell of Florida.

They also finally flipped Rep. Collin Peterson’s seat in Minnesota. He’s been in office for 15 terms in one of the most conservative districts held by a Democrat.

