Sen. Martha McSally, Arizona Republican, refused to concede late Tuesday after Fox News called the contest for Democrat Mark Kelly, blasting the projection as “premature.”

Mr. Kelly, a former astronaut, led Ms. McSally by 54-46% with 76% of the vote tallied, according to the Associated Press. The AP and other news outlets had not called the race as of 1:48 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

McSally spokesperson Caroline Anderegg released a “Statement on Premature Race Call” calling the Fox decision to project a winner “irresponsible.”

“Like Mark said, every vote should be counted,” said her statement. “With one million votes to be counted and no Election Day results reported from Maricopa County, the decision to make a call at this point is irresponsible.”

She added: “We will continue to wait for votes to come in. This race is not over.”

Mr. Kelly told supporters in Tucson late Tuesday that he was confident “we’re going to be successful in this mission.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.