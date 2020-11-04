Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden was projected Tuesday to win Minnesota, a blue state that President Trump had sought to flip.

The Associated Press called the race with 74% of the vote counted for Mr. Biden, who led by 53.4% to 44.6% for Mr. Trump.

Both Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump campaigned Friday in the state, with the president criticizing Minnesota officials for limiting his rally at the Rochester International Airport to 250 people to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Democrat Hillary Clinton won Minnesota’s 10 electoral votes in the 2016 presidential race but not by much, besting Mr. Trump by a margin of 46.4% to 44.9%, or 44,765 votes.

