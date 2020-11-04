The Nevada secretary of state’s office said early Wednesday that there would be no more election results updates until 9 a.m. local time Thursday.

The latest unofficial tally had Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden leading President Trump, 588,252 votes to 580,605 votes, or about 0.6%, with about 86% of the estimated votes in.

The elections division of the Nevada secretary of state’s office said on Twitter that all in-person early votes, all in-person Election Day votes, and all mail ballots through Nov. 2 have been counted.

Nevada started processing absentee ballots on Oct. 19.

Outstanding are mail ballots received on Election Day, mail ballots that will be received over the next week, and provisional ballots.

“Ballots outstanding is difficult to estimate in Nevada because every voter was sent a mail ballot,” the elections division said. “Obviously, not all will vote.”

Mail ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 and received up to seven days after Election Day will be counted.

The state legislature passed a law earlier this year to send every active registered voter in the state a mail ballot.

Hillary Clinton carried the state by about 2.5 points in 2016, and a loss there for Mr. Biden would narrow his path to 270 electoral votes with other key states still hanging in the balance.

There are six electoral college votes at stake in Nevada.

