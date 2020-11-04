One Senate election in Georgia is headed for a January runoff, and the other was too close to call early Wednesday morning.

In the special election — a jungle election in which late October polls showed Democrat challenger Raphael Warnock taking in 40% or more of the vote — Mr. Warnock stood with 30% of the vote at midnight after hours tied with incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Ms. Loeffler was appointed to the seat late last year by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the seat vacated by Johnny Isakson, who retired for health reasons.

It seemed certain, however, that no candidate would top 50% in that race, meaning it is headed to a runoff at the beginning of January, with the balance of power in the Senate uncertain Tuesday night.

Ms. Loeffler had to beat back a tough challenge from conservative Republican Rep. Doug Collins, one of President Trump’s most ardent defenders in the impeachment battle.

Mr. Collins conceded his third-place finish Tuesday night and endorsed Ms. Loeffler in the runoff.

In the other race, incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue, who was seen as being in a toss-up race with Democrat Jon Ossoff, held a double-digit lead all night and at midnight, with 75% of the vote counted, led 54% to 44%. That race also could go to a runoff, if no candidate reaches 50%.

On the eve of voting, Mr. Ossoff had a 1-point lead and Mr. Warnock a 15.4-point lead in the Real Clear Politics polling averages.

The Georgia races saw tens of millions of dollars spent by all the candidates save Mr. Collins.

For example, Mr. Ossoff raised more than $32 million, with his top two contributors being employees of Alphabet Inc., the parent of Google, and the University of California.

Those fundraising totals easily outpaced Mr. Perdue’s, whose top contributors were the employees of giants on Georgia’s corporate landscape - Delta Air Lines and Home Depot - according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

