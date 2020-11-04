DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A Des Moines woman has been arrested after being accused of keeping 11 exotic birds in deplorable conditions, officials said.

Deborah Barber, 63, faces charges of four counts of animal neglect, the Des Moines Register reported. She was arrested Tuesday after police conducted a search of her home in late October and discovered the living conditions of the birds.

Three Moluccan cockatoos, four Goffin’s cockatoos, two Amazon parrots and two cockatiels were rescued from Barber’s home, according to Animal Rescue League of Iowa spokesperson Stephanie Filer. The birds were found in “filthy enclosures” and were suffering from health problems, including one that had self-mutilation wounds caused by stress, Filer said.

Filer said the birds’ cages were overflowing with feces and that the home had about 1 foot of trash covering the floor.

Court documents show Barber has a history of animal neglect. In 2005, she pleaded guilty to three counts of cruelty by neglect.

