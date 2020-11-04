The final Quinnipiac University poll before Election Day showed Democrat Joseph R. Biden winning Florida by 5 percentage points.

Wrong. President Trump won the state by more than 3 points, 51.2 percent to 47.8 percent, with 96 percent of the votes counted.

The final NBC News/Marist poll of Pennsylvania, on Monday, showed Mr. Biden winning by 5 points. While the state hadn’t been called as of Wednesday morning, Mr. Trump was leading by more than 600,000 votes. The Democrat was still hoping to eke out a win when more than 1 million absentee ballots are counted.

The final Quinnipiac poll of Ohio showed Mr. Biden winning Ohio by 4 points. Mr. Trump won by about 8 points.

In Wisconsin, a Washington Post/ABC poll in late October showed Mr. Biden leading by 17 points. A New York Times/Siena poll had the Democrat up by 11 points. The final Real Clear Politics average of polls had Mr. Biden up by 6.7 points.

On Wednesday, Mr. Biden was leading Wisconsin by less than 1 point, with the election still too close to call.

“These polls are not to be trusted,” said CNN’s Van Jones. There is something wrong with the polling industry.”

Robert Cahaly, chief pollster at the Trafalgar Group, said not all polls were wrong, pointing to his own outfit showing the president winning Florida by 2 percentage points and Ohio by 5 points.

Trafalgar’s final poll in Wisconsin showed Mr. Biden leading by 1 point.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.