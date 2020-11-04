Joseph R. Biden faced fresh doubts Wednesday over whether he should have been declared the official winner in Arizona in the 2020 presidential race.

The state continued to count in-person Election Day voters that had up until this point favored President Trump — giving him a shot of catching Mr. Biden, who built a lead off the early vote tallies.

“Trump ain’t finished in Arizona until more ballots get counted — he’s still in the hunt,” said Mike Noble, of OH Predictive Insights, a polling group.

The Associated Press declared Mr. Biden the winner early Wednesday morning.

The latest tally on the Arizona Secretary of State’s website showed Mr. Biden with a 93,000 vote lead with 99% of the precincts reporting.

