By Seth McLaughlin - The Washington Times - Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Joseph R. Biden faced fresh doubts Wednesday over whether he should have been declared the official winner in Arizona in the 2020 presidential race.

The state continued to count in-person Election Day voters that had up until this point favored President Trump — giving him a shot of catching Mr. Biden, who built a lead off the early vote tallies.

“Trump ain’t finished in Arizona until more ballots get counted — he’s still in the hunt,” said Mike Noble, of OH Predictive Insights, a polling group.

The Associated Press declared Mr. Biden the winner early Wednesday morning.

The latest tally on the Arizona Secretary of State’s website showed Mr. Biden with a 93,000 vote lead with 99% of the precincts reporting.

