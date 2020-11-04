The faithful have once again proved faithful to President Trump.

“Led by record turnout of evangelicals, voters of faith surged to the polls in a nail-biter election that is still too close to call but which has put President Trump on the precipice of re-election,” reported the Faith and Freedom Coalition, citing exit polls and a post-election survey conducted by Public Opinion Strategies.

“Self-identified evangelicals comprised 27% of the electorate and voted 81% for Trump to 14% voting for Joe Biden. This was the highest share of the electorate ever attributed to self-identified evangelicals in a presidential election since exit polling began,” the public policy organization said.

“Voters of faith turned out in record numbers and provided an indispensable element of a conservative governing coalition. Republicans cannot win without these voters, and Democrats continue to suffer for failing to appeal in a substantive way to these voters of faith,” said Tim Head, executive director of the coalition.

The post-election survey also found that 31% of the electorate self-identified as conservative Christians, of which 87% backed Mr. Trump while 11% were in Mr. Biden’s corner.

“White Catholics, one out of every six voters, voted 53% for Trump and 45% for Biden, while frequently Mass-attending Catholics voted 60% for Trump to 38% for Biden,” the poll analysis said.

State exit polls also revealed that 85% of evangelicals voted for Mr. Trump in Georgia and North Carolina, while 14% supported Mr. Biden. In Texas, it was 86% for Trump and 13% for the former vice president; in Michigan, the evangelical vote broke 68% for Mr. Trump to 31% for Mr. Biden.

