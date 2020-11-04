Republicans filed two lawsuits in Pennsylvania on Election Day after state officials are allowing voters to submit provisional ballots if their mail-in was invalid.

The court filings come as the swing state hangs in the balance in President Trump’s bid for reelection.

In one legal battle, Republicans are arguing a state court must halt the Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and her agents from contacting voters who submitted invalid absentee ballots, allowing them to be “cured” by filling out a provisional ballot.

They claim this is illegal under the Pennsylvania election laws.

A similar lawsuit was filed in federal court against Montgomery County officials.

“Not all counties in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania are giving voters the same opportunity to vote, jeopardizing the integrity of the 2020 election,” that complaint read.

The filing also shows a photograph of mail-in ballots sitting on a table in the hallway of a county building, unsupervised.

“The ballots are near the main entrance of the building and are easily accessible by anyone entering or leaving the facility,” the filing read.

Pennsylvania, worth 20 electoral votes, is critical for Mr. Trump to win to maintain his 2016 path to victory.

He is slightly ahead in the state, but mail-in ballots are allowed to be counted through 5 p.m. on Friday, suggesting a winner of the keystone state could be unknown for days.

The president’s campaign had challenged Pennsylvania’s decision to allow mail-in votes to be counted through Friday, three days after Election Day.

The Supreme Court did not step in ahead of Tuesday, but there is a possibility the challenge could end up back before the justices, putting the mail-in ballots counted after Nov. 3 in limbo.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.