Retired Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, President Trump’s former White House physician, won an election to fill the seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry, former chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.

Dr. Jackson, who recently suggested that Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden is unfit for office due to “cognitive decline,” will represent the Texas 13th Congressional District, which includes most of the panhandle along with much of the northeast part of the state. He won a landslide victory over Gus Trujillo, his Democratic opponent, by carrying more than 79 percent of the vote.

“I’m honored to be elected as the next representative for Texas’ 13th congressional district,” Dr. Jackson tweeted after the votes were counted. “I’ll never back down to the liberal mobs and I’ll be the strong conservative leader that you deserve.”

Dr. Jackson served in the White House’s medical unit under President George W. Bush. He was later appointed the White House doctor by President Barack Obama and remained in the position after the Trump administration began.

In 2018, Dr. Jackson was forced to withdraw as Mr. Trump’s choice to be secretary of Veterans Affairs over allegations — which he has strictly denied — of improper conduct while leading the White House medical unit.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.