Trump campaign legal point man Rudolph W. Giuliani on Wednesday said Democrats were perpetrating a massive voter fraud in Pennsylvania and announced a lawsuit challenging the vote count.

Mr. Giuliani said ballots were popping up from all over the place, Trump campaign election observers were prevented from observing the count and at least 100,000 ballots did not get checked by observers.

“They’re not going to steal this election. This will actually do the same by the people,” Mr. Giuliani, a former New York City mayor who serves as President Trump’s personal lawyer, said a press conference in Philadelphia.

He said it was inconceivable that Mr. Trump could be 500,000 votes ahead with more than 80% of the votes counted and not be declared the winner in Pennsylvania.

“Do you think we’re stupid? Do you think we’re fools? You know something, the Democrats do think you’re stupid and they do think you’re fools. And that’s why you get called deplorable and chumps,” Mr. Giuliani said.

Despite the legal actions by Mr. Trump’s campaign, his path to victory grew increasingly narrow Wednesday with projected wins in Michigan and Wisconsin for Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden, putting him just six electoral votes away from the White House.

Mr. Giuliani was joined by several top Trump campaign officials, including Eric Trump, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and senior adviser Corey Lewandowski.

They accused Democrats of monkeying with the vote count in Pennsylvania because that was the key to a Trump reelection victory.

Mr. Lewandowski declared Pennsylvania was “Trump country” and vowed that the campaign legal team would remain in the state until every vote was counted.

Mr. Giuliani vowed more lawsuits.

“We’re going to continue the lawsuit here. We’re gonna bring a second one and then we’re going to bring a federal lawsuit,” he said. “Quite possibly, we’ll do a national lawsuit and really expose the corruption of the Democratic Party. But this is beyond anything I’ve ever seen before.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.