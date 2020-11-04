ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police have identified two people killed in a shooting on Sunday as residents of rural eastern Missouri.

Police on Wednesday identified the victims as 20-year-old Ashlyn Ketcherside of Farmington and 36-year-old David Long of Fredericktown.

Officers responded to a call Sunday night about a shooting and found the victims shot inside a car. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and police have not disclosed a potential motive.

