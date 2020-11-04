Republican Steve Daines emerged victorious in his reelection race in Montana against former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.

Mr. Bullock, who ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, was one of the party’s prized recruits.

With 76% of the vote reported, Mr. Daines held a 53.2% to 46.8% lead over Mr. Bullock.

Mr. Daines’ first election in 2014 broke a Democratic lock on the Senate seat that had lasted more than 100 years. After President Trump carried Montana by more than 20 percentage points in 2016, Mr. Daines emerged as one of the president’s ardent defenders.

Mr. Bullock is a two-term Montana governor who entered the race in March after dropping a presidential bid that attracted little support.

Political groups and the campaigns poured more than $100 million into the contest, a record shattering figure for the sparsely populated state.

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

