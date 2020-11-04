Republican Troy Nehls won a key victory in Texas Tuesday night, fending off a Democratic attempt to flip the red seat to blue.

Mr. Nehls, Fort Bend County sheriff, led Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni, a former foreign service officer, by nearly 7 points with 75% of the districts reporting when the Associated Press called the race.

The red district, which includes the Houston suburbs, was left vulnerable when Rep. Pete Olson announced his retirement last year. Mr. Olson was one of several departing Texas House Republicans, making the state look ripe for Democrats to try and flip this cycle.

The district has become more competitive over the years, with Mr. Olson’s nearly 20-point margin in 2016 dropping sharply when he defeated Mr. Kulkarni by only five points in 2018.

Democrats are also eyeing open seats in Texas 23 and 24 in their bid to gain ground in a typically red state.

