Republican Troy Nehls won a key victory in Texas Tuesday night, fending off a Democratic attempt to flip the seat.

Mr. Nehls, the sheriff of Fort Bend County, led Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni, a former foreign service officer, by nearly 7 points with 75% of the districts reporting when the Associated Press called the race.

The red district, which includes the Houston suburbs, was left vulnerable when Rep. Pete Olson announced his retirement last year. Mr. Olson was one of several departing Texas House Republicans, making the state look ripe for Democrats to try to flip this year.

The district has become more competitive over the years, with Mr. Olson’s nearly 20-point margin in 2016 dropping sharply to 5 points when he defeated Mr. Kulkarni in 2018.

Democrats also are eyeing open seats in Texas’ 23rd and 24th congressional districts in their bid to gain ground in the traditionally red state.

