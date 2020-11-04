The Trump and Biden campaigns began urgent fundraising campaigns on Wednesday to fight the legal battle over disputed vote totals in several states.

“Despite the numbers that are very obviously in favor of YOUR President, THE DEMOCRATS WILL TRY TO STEAL THIS ELECTION!” Mr. Trump said in a fundraising email sent to supporters. “I warned the Nation this would happen.”

After each side raised more than $1 billion for the election campaign, they now are tapping donors to fund their armies of lawyers preparing to go to court.

“You’ve been there for him every step of the way these last few years,” the Trump campaign said in one email. “Anytime the Radical Left came after him, YOU have been there to defend him. We’re emailing you now to ask for you to step up ONE LAST TIME and DEFEND YOUR PRESIDENT!”

The Biden team asked donors, “Will you pitch in one last time to fuel this fight through to the very end?”

Mr. Trump warned in another alert, “We can’t let this slip through our fingers.”

“It’s no secret the Democrats will try to STEAL this Election,” the campaign said. “They can’t stand the thought of America REJECTING their candidate, so they’ll do whatever it takes to manipulate the results.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.