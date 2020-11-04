President Trump will be reelected by counting “legal ballots” in several undecided states, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said Wednesday.

“If we count all legal ballots, the president wins,” Mr. Stepien told reporters.

He said the Trump campaign is confident in winning Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and Michigan, which would give Mr. Trump more than the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

“We are confident in our pathway. We are confident in our math,” he said.

Networks have called Arizona for Democrat Joseph R. Biden but GOP officials dispute the decision, saying uncounted ballots will likely push Mr. Trump over the top there.

Mr. Stepien also said the campaign views Wisconsin, where Mr. Biden is leading, as “recount territory.” Campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said lawyers are deployed for a “full-court press … to make sure that all legally cast ballots are counted.”

