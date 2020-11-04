The Trump campaign said it’s requesting a recount in Wisconsin due to voting “irregularities” in the hotly contested swing state, firing the first legal salvo over the undecided presidential election.

“There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results,” said campaign manager Bill Stepien. “The president is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

He said as expected, Wisconsin is a “razor-thin” contest “despite ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic.”

With about 97 percent of the votes counted, Democrat Joseph R. Biden holds a slim lead over the president, 49.5 percent to 48.8 percent, a margin of about 20,000 votes.

