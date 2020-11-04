In its third legal action of the day, the Trump campaign filed suit Wednesday to stop the counting of ballots in Pennsylvania until its representatives are granted “meaningful” access to monitor the process.

The campaign also sued to prevent state elections officials from extending a deadline for certain voters to provide proof of identification for absentee and mail-in votes.

“Democrats are scheming to disenfranchise and dilute Republican votes,” said Trump deputy campaign manager Justin Clark. “President Trump and his team are fighting to put a stop to it.”

He said the state’s “unhinged, radical left Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar has tried her hardest to bake in a backdoor to victory for Joe Biden with late, illegal ballots in collusion with the partisan state supreme court.”

“Without our action, Pennsylvanians, and possibly all Americans, may be forced to wait yet another several days for the outcome of the election — all because of the secretary’s ridiculous eleventh-hour guidance that directly violates the Election Code,” he said.

The campaign is suing to stop Democrat election officials from “hiding the ballot counting and processing from our Republican poll observers — observers whose only job is to make sure every valid ballot is counted, and counted once.”

“In Philadelphia and elsewhere, Democrat officials forced our observers to stay 25 feet or more from the counting process, leaving no meaningful way whatsoever for our observers to do their jobs,” Mr. Clark said. “We are also suing to temporarily halt counting until there is meaningful transparency and Republicans can ensure all counting is done above board and by the law.”

The campaign also filed legal actions Wednesday in Wisconsin and Michigan.

