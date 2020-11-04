The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit Wednesday to stop the counting of ballots in Michigan until its representatives are granted “meaningful access” to monitor the process.

“President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law,” said Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien.

The campaign’s lawyers filed suit in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting temporarily in the state where Democrat Joseph R. Biden is leading by less than 1 percentage point.

“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be,” Mr. Stepien said. “We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.”

It was the second legal action of the day by the campaign of the president, who is trailing Mr. Biden nationwide in the electoral-vote count and the popular vote. The campaign also is requesting a recount in Wisconsin, where Mr. Biden also leads by less than 1 percentage point.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.