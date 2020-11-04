President Trump early Wednesday declared himself up big in the presidential race and accused his political rivals of “trying to STEAL the Election.”

Mr. Trump fired off a series of tweets after Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden gave a speech predicting he would win and urged Americans to “keep the faith” and be patient as mail-in ballots are slowly counted in battleground states.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!” tweeted Mr. Trump.

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

He also said that he would be making a statement, and he added, “A Big WIN!”

Mr. Trump has long warned that mail-in voting and extended deadlines for ballots to be accepted were a recipe for election fraud.

So far, he wracked up several wins in states he needed to retrace his path to the White House from 2016, including winning Florida and Ohio.

But election results were delayed in crucial swing states of Pennsylvania Michigan, Wisconsin where the fate of the 202O race will be decided.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.