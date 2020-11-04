President Trump has carried Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, The Associated Press projected on Wednesday afternoon.

The victory would ensure that Mr. Trump notches at least one electoral college vote in the northeastern state, which has four electoral votes up for grabs overall. He carried the district four years ago by about 10 points.

The AP had called the state for Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden early Wednesday morning, which would put the other three electoral votes in his column.

Mr. Biden was leading Mr. Trump by about a 54% to 43% margin in the state overall with more than three-quarters of the projected votes reported.

But the president’s strength in the more rural 2nd District might have helped GOP Sen. Susan Collins turn back a stiff challenge from Democrat Sara Gideon. Ms. Collins said Wednesday afternoon that Ms. Gideon had called her to concede.

Maine and Nebraska divvy up some of their electoral college votes based on the winners of individual congressional districts.

The AP had previously called Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District for Mr. Biden, which would give the Democrat a single electoral vote there even as Mr. Trump blew him out in the rest of the state.

The president narrowly won Nebraska’s 2nd District in 2016.

