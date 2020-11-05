Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairwoman Cheri Bustos said she’s “furious” about misleading polling and the loss of several House Democrats as the party grappled with a disappointing performance on election night.

“I’m furious. Something went wrong here across the entire political world. Our polls, Senate polls…I want answers, and my team is already planning how we go and get those answers,” the Illinois Democrat said on private conference call with her caucus Thursday afternoon, per a source familiar with the call.

The call was the first time House Democrats gaggled together after the election, where they lost several frontline members but are set to still hold onto the chamber.

While results in several close races are still pending, the results so far are nothing like the massive 10 to 15 seat gain forecasters predicted heading into election night.

Ms. Bustos and the rest of Democratic leadership reportedly faced a wave of backlash from frustrated members in those competitive swing districts, arguing that they were left vulnerable to attacks from the GOP.

At one point, Rep. Abigail Spanberger — who narrowly won her reelection bid in Virginia — directly put the blame on rhetoric and said Democrats need to avoid phrases like “defund the police” or “socialism,” according to multiple reports.

If we run this race again we will get fucking torn apart again in 2022, Spanberger says — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) November 5, 2020

Ms. Spanberger’s office did not immediately respond to The Washington Times’ request for comment.

Democrats on the call repeatedly pushed back on members leaking the private call to the press, as Republicans celebrated on social media.

Democrats are ready to push back on the GOP’s glee, highlighting that they at least still control the chamber and remain optimistic Joseph R. Biden will win the White House.

“You have to wonder if Republicans realize they failed to win the majority they’ve long promised,” a Democratic strategist told The Washington Times. “Trump overperformed in lots of Democrats’ toughest districts. But Democrats still sit in the seats held by Eric Cantor and Newt Gingrich. The NRCC failed to live up to its promise to flip the House. I really do hope that Kevin McCarthy enjoys the endzone dances he gets to do in the Minority Leader’s office.”

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.