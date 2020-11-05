Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski tweeted out phone numbers and an email address for a Philadelphia elections official Thursday after she didn’t allow the campaign immediate access to monitor ballot counting in compliance with a judge’s order.

Mr. Lewandowski tweeting out two phone numbers and an email address for Michele Hangley, a private lawyer working for the city, after she told campaign officials that city officials were “evaluating” the court order.

“When they’re ready to talk to you about it, they will,” Ms. Hangley said on a video of the encounter.

In a tweet with Ms. Hangley’s contact information, Mr. Lewandowski said, “Here in Philadelphia with Former Democratic Candidate for Judge Michelle Hangley who is paid for by city tax payer money while refusing to allow us to meaningfully observe a court order. Ask why?”

A Commonwealth Court judge ruled Thursday morning that Trump campaign representatives were to be granted access within six feet of vote-counting operations in the city. Trump campaign officials are alleging fraud as the president’s lead shrinks during the counting of mail-in ballots.

