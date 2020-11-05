Officials in D.C. and Maryland are altering travel advisories, delaying reopening plans and proposing additional restrictions to combat rising coronavirus cases as the region and the country as a whole struggle with another surge in COVID-19 infections.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday said she will issue an updated travel advisory that will require visitors to get tested 72 hours before traveling to the city and to get tested within three to five days if staying in town for that length of time. Officials are also asking people not to travel if they might have had a close contact of a person with a confirmed infection.

The updated travel advisory will also permit private institutions such as universities and hotels to ask visitors about their recent travel and require a record of a negative COVID-19 test before allowing access to their facilities.

Across the Maryland border, the Montgomery County on Thursday postponed a vote until next week over an amended order by Council Chairman Marc Elrich that would re-impose coronavirus restrictions to fight surging case numbers there.

Lawmakers said they were putting off the vote a few days to get more public input. At-large Council member Gabe Albornoz expressed the general view that there were few good options left.

“These are extraordinarily difficult decisions, and we are undeniably stuck between a rock and a hard place,” he said Thursday.

The order would downsize gatherings from 50 to 25 people and reduce space limits for fitness centers, restaurants, museums, galleries, retail establishments and houses of worship to 25% capacity.

The county recorded 227 more coronavirus cases on Thursday, its highest new daily coronavirus case count since June, according to County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles. There have been 26,777 residents infected by coronavirus and 841 who have died from it. Daily coronavirus case counts in the county have also exceeded 100 over the last four days. Back in June, new cases ranged between 30 and 40 when the county experienced a “reprieve” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under Ms. Bowser’s order, visitors traveling from Maryland and Virginia would be exempt. There are also exceptions for those visiting D.C. for less than 24 hours or for a family emergency or funeral or coming to the city for essential work.

D.C. residents returning to the city from any higher-risk jurisdiction outside the immediate region will be asked to limit daily activities and to self-monitor for 14 days after their return or to limit activities until they get tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours and test negative. Residents can get an at-home coronavirus test through LabCorp and can visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing for more testing information.

The District is reporting higher coronavirus numbers. As of Thursday, the city recorded a 2.9% test positivity rate and a 7-day average daily case rate of nearly 13 per 100,000 residents. The coronavirus has infected 17,682 residents and killed 650 since the spring, health department data show.

The D.C. public school system has also switched gears and is requiring all students to continue learning from home for the start of the second term, which begins Monday, instead of allowing some students to return to the classrooms as originally planned. In the weeks ahead, randomly selected “at-risk” students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade will have the option of learning virtually in a Canvas Academics and Real Engagement (CARE) classroom supervised by a staff member, said D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee at a Wednesday town hall.

The public school system’s reopening plan seeks to first bring back first students who are experiencing homelessness, enrolled in special education, English-language learners or siblings.

Mr. Ferebee said DCPS is restarting staffing assignments and continuing talks with the Washington Teachers’ Union, who last week submitted a “no-confidence” motion on the District’s previous reopening plan.

The case rate per 100,000 is also up for Montgomery County and many other Maryland jurisdictions.

For Montgomery County, nearly 15 per 100,000 residents have caught COVID-19 over a 7-day average as of Thursday. According to Mr. Elrich, 18 out of 24 jurisdictions have recorded case rates higher than 10 per 100,000 people. The test positivity rate has steadily climbed, wavering between 3.2% and 3.7% since Sunday.

Under the plan awaiting Council approval, restaurants would also have to collect contact information for guests for contact tracing efforts. Mr. Elrich on Wednesday noted that restaurants have struggled to reach 50% capacity and called the new measures “less draconian than it seems.”

But the Restaurant Association of Maryland expressed strong opposition to the proposed restrictions.

“These new restrictions will lead to more restaurants closing, more restaurant employees losing their jobs or having their work hours reduced with no substantial impact on slowing the spread of COVID,” said Marshall Weston Jr., president and CEO of the association. The order would also suspend the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m. and limit bowling alleys and personal services to 25% capacity or to 25 people, whichever is less.

Mr. Elrich said he hopes that reducing capacities for businesses rather than shutting some down entirely will help curb the spread of the coronavirus, noting it will take months for the pandemic numbers to head in the right direction.

