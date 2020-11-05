Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairwoman Cheri Bustos pulled out a narrow win in her reelection bid in northwestern Illinois Thursday morning.

Ms. Bustos, seeking her fifth term, won with 51.8% of the vote, with her Republican challenger Esther Joy King close behind with 48.2%, when the Associated Press officially called the race Thursday.

“As a lifelong Illinoisan, a resident of Rock Island County for 35 years, and your representative, I am honored and proud to have been re-elected to serve Illinois’ 17th Congressional District,” Ms. Bustos said in a statement on Wednesday, when she declared victory though the race had not been called or conceded.

Ms. Bustos‘ race was expected to be competitive as a district President Trump narrowly won in 2016, but it was not expected to come this close.

