A federal agency tasked with securing U.S. election infrastructure found no evidence any recent votes were altered by foreign actors, a top Department of Homeland Security official said Wednesday.

Christopher Krebs, the head of the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, warned that attempts to meddle in the election may continue until results are official, however.

“Importantly, after millions of Americans voted, we have no evidence any foreign adversary was capable of preventing Americans from voting or changing vote tallies,” Mr. Krebs said in a statement.

“We will remain vigilant for any attempts by foreign actors to target or disrupt the ongoing vote counting and final certification of results,” added Mr. Krebs, CISA’s first director.

Voting ended with polls closing across the country Tuesday, but the outcome of the race between Republican incumbent President Trump and Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden remained unclear early Thursday.

Federal officials previously warned that several countries were considering or conducting operations meant to meddle in the White House race.

