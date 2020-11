President Trump tweeted “STOP THE COUNT!” on Thursday morning, at a time when doing so would end in his defeat.

If the counting of ballots were stopped Thursday morning, Democrat Joseph R. Biden would win 305 electoral votes in the states where he’s leading. Mr. Trump would end up with 233, far short of the 270 needed to win.

