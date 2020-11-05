Facebook said Thursday it removed the group ‘Stop the Steal’ organized by President Trump’s supporters from the nonprofit Women for America First.

Women for America First co-founder Amy Kremer tweeted that the Stop the Steal group she created had amassed 350,000 followers in under 24 hours. The group’s supporters have posted messages on social media calling on President Trump’s supporters to rally in cities across the country to make their voices heard.

“The left is trying to steal an election and Social media is complicit,” Ms. Kremer tweeted after Facebook took action against the group. “This is outrageous!”

Facebook told The Washington Times it decided to take the group down out of concern that the digital community could foster real-world harm.

“In line with the exceptional measures that we are taking during this period of heightened tension, we have removed the Group ‘Stop the Steal,’ which was creating real-world events,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement. “The group was organized around the delegitimization of the election process, and we saw worrying calls for violence from some members of the group.”

While Facebook has obstructed the group, Ms. Kremer has used Twitter to share details about upcoming events. Ms. Kremer shared content saying she would be rallying in Detroit on Thursday evening.

