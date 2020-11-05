A group of protesters demonstrated against both presidential candidates during a march in Chicago late Wednesday night.

“F—k Trump, f—k Biden too, they don’t give a f—k about you,” chanted members of the Democratic Socialists of America, according to a social media video posted by the group Thursday.

The clip immediately drew praise from other DSA chapters across the country. The Cincinnati affiliate tweeted the video, calling the slogan, “a chant we can get behind.”

“Neither Trump nor Biden gives a f—k about the working class and we have to be organized to fight for socialism no matter who is in office,” the Cincinnati branch said in a tweet.

Although the group’s disdain for President Trump is expected, it is somewhat surprising that they would also attack his rival, the left-leaning Joseph R. Biden.

Last month, the DSA began circulating a campaign pledge to support Mr. Biden, although somewhat half-heartedly.

The pledge states that “there is no choice at the top of the ticket that would advance our movement…A Trump loss would be unequivocally better for the working class and for our movement than a Trump re-election victory.”

