Greta Thunberg literally used President Trump’s own words against him Thursday.
The teenage Swedish climate activist responded to an all-capital-letters demand by the U.S. president to “stop the count” of votes in Democratic-led swing states.
Miss Thunberg quote-tweeted him and replied “So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!”
With the different proper names and a different-gender pronoun, Mr. Trump used those exact words to mock Miss Thunberg in December.
“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” he wrote.
One Twitter user, “OhHeyJacob,” juxtaposed screenshots of the two tweets.
“A whole year of waiting for the right moment. Glorious,” he wrote.
