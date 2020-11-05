Joseph R. Biden said Thursday that every ballot in the presidential election must be counted and reiterated confidence that he’s on track to defeat President Trump.

“We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Sen. [Kamala] Harris and I will be declared the winners,” the Democratic nominee said in brief remarks in Delaware, referencing his running mate. “So I ask everyone to stay calm … the process is working. The count is being completed and we’ll know very soon.”

“Each ballot must be counted,” Mr. Biden said. “Democracy is sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience as well.”

The former vice president spoke as he held a projected 264-214 electoral vote lead over Mr. Trump, putting him one state away from notching the 270 votes needed to win.

The president, who has not made live public remarks about the election on Thursday, said earlier on Twitter that public officials should “STOP THE COUNT!”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.