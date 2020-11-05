Republican Senate nominee John James said Thursday he fears “dishonest” ballots have been cast in the Michigan election, and he called for an investigation.

Mr. James had been leading in early returns over Sen. Gary Peters, the Democratic incumbent, but by late Wednesday those numbers flipped and Mr. Peters now holds a nearly 90,000 vote advantage, out of more than 5 million votes cast.

“While Senator Peters is currently ahead, I have deep concerns that millions of Michiganders may have been disenfranchised by a dishonest few who cheat,” Mr. James said in a statement. “When this process is complete, I will of course accept the results and the will of the people, but at this time there is enough credible evidence to warrant an investigation to ensure that elections were conducted in a transparent, legal and fair manner.”

His statement did not say what evidence he was talking about.

The Associated Press called the race late Wednesday, predicting Mr. Peters would prevail, and the Democrat has claimed victory.

He mocked the calls for an investigation.

“It’s sad and it’s pathetic. They lost, it’s very clear,” Mr. Peters said.

