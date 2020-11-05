Judges have tossed legal battles Thursday that the president’s campaign had launched Wednesday as the presidential election stands in limbo with votes still being tabulated in a number of battleground states.

President Trump’s campaign alleged late absentee ballots in one Georgia county were illegally placed alongside on-time ballots instead of set aside, as required by state law. The issue involved about 53 ballots.

They called on the court to separate late-arriving ballots, but a judge dismissed the lawsuit Thursday.

In Michigan, the president’s campaign had argued their officials were not being able to witness the tabulation and supervision of ballots. But a judge batted that claim down Thursday.

