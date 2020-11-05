ESPN sportscaster-turned-political-pundit Keith Olbermann declared Thursday that President Trump should be arrested and removed from the White House.

“It is necessary to remove, and arrest, the president of the United States. Tonight,” Mr. Olbermann tweeted.

That was the start of a tweet-storm in which the left-wing YouTube host predicted that the president would concede and then announce a 2024 presidential run.

“TRUMP HAS LOST HIS MIND AND MUST BE REMOVED, TONIGHT,” tweeted the commentator. “The coup attempt, we can survive. A mentally incompetent president, we may not. Instead, he will stay, and when he concedes he will simultaneously begin a campaign for 2024.”

After Vice President Mike Pence tweeted “I Stand With President @realDonaldTrump,” Mr. Olbermann responded, “Then you need to be arrested and removed tonight as well.”

Responses on social media ranged from “Go get him Keith!” to “Ol’ Keith is off his meds again.”

The presidential race has yet to be called as ballots from Tuesday’s election are tallied in key states, but the Trump campaign has accused Democrats of cheating and filed lawsuits challenging vote-counting and transparency procedures in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

On the “best crazy take of day” front, this… https://t.co/7FGyGbEiB4 — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) November 6, 2020

Then you need to be removed and arrested tonight, as well. https://t.co/FJaG8ZuSZI — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 6, 2020

