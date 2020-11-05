Skepticism in the U.S. election could have a negative impact on the global economy, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

His comments come amid accusations that Russia has attempted to meddle in the ongoing U.S. election. At the time of publication, Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden led President Trump by roughly 50 electoral votes, according to The Associated Press.

“Any uncertainty in the most powerful world economy in one of the largest countries has and could potentially have negative consequences for global affairs, first of all for [the] global economy,” Mr. Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

“Meanwhile, we will see how long this uncertainty period lasts and how strong this influence is,” he added, as quoted by Russia’s TASS news agency.

Mr. Trump has questioned the validity of the election results, and his campaign on Wednesday filed lawsuits in Arizona and Georgia, where he alleged that late absentee ballots were illegally placed alongside on-time ballots instead of being set aside, as required by state law.

Mr. Peskov stopped short of commenting on the election results that are still developing and said that it is “impossible to make comments in the current situation,”

“We would rather take our time and wait for the situation to become clearer,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.