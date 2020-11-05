Sen. Lindsey Graham is going all-in on backing President Trump’s legal fight against big-city Democrats’ vote-count efforts.

In an interview Thursday evening on Fox News Channel, Mr. Graham told host Sean Hannity that he’d make a massive donation to Mr. Trump’s legal team to counter what he called “earth-shattering” accusations of ballot-count skullduggery.

“I’m gonna donate $500,000 tonight to President Trump’s defense legal fund. I’ve been on your show. You’ve raised a ton of money for me. Your audience was incredibly helpful to LindseyGraham.com. Give to DonaldJTrump.com so we’ll have the resources to fight,” the South Carolina Republican senator said.

Lindsey Graham tells Hannity he’s donating $500,000 to Trump’s legal defense fund, then says, “I’ve been on your show. You’ve raised a ton of money for me.” pic.twitter.com/BnmBvO6490 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2020

The donation came at the end of a day during which some Republicans such as Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump said they were disappointed in the amount of GOP support for the president.

