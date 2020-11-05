The Nevada Republican Party sent a criminal referral late Thursday to the U.S. Justice Department asking for an investigation into cases of voter fraud.

“Our lawyers just sent a criminal referral to AG Barr regarding at least 3,062 instances of fraud. We expect that number to grow substantially. Thousands of individuals have been identified who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV,” the organization said in a tweet.

The group did not provide any evidence of the alleged voter fraud.

Earlier in the day, Adam Laxalt, a Republican and former Nevada attorney general, also claimed to have evidence of voter fraud, but he also did not make the details public.

“In the last many days, we have received reports of many irregularities across the valley. We believe that there are dead voters that have been counted. We are also confident that there are thousands of people whose votes have been counted that have moved out of Clark County during the pandemic,” he said during a press conference.

A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Nevada GOP’s move came while President Trump held a press conference to claim without elaboration that the election is being stolen from him.

Nevada has yet to be called for either candidate, but with 84% of the voting counted, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden holds a 49.4% to 48.5% advantage over Mr. Trump.

If Mr. Trump is to have any hope of reelection, he desperately needs to win Nevada.

A Biden win there would give him the 270 Electoral College votes he needs to clinch the presidency, although that assumes that Arizona remains in the Democrat’s column. The Trump campaign insists that will not happen and that the state was called prematurely.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.