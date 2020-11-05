A western New York postal worker was arrested at the Canadian border with more than 800 pieces of stolen mail, including three absentee ballots, federal prosecutors in Buffalo said Thursday.

Brandon Wilson, 27, of Buffalo is charged with delay or destruction of mail. If convicted, he faces five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors said Mr. Wilson began stealing mail from his delivery route in September, looking for greeting-card cash and checks meant for homes in Buffalo.

However, when investigators reviewed the 813 pieces of mail found in his trunk, they discovered three absentee ballots sent to two Buffalo addresses from the Erie County, New York, Board of Elections.

“This Office is committed not only to ensuring the integrity of the mails but also of individuals’ rights to vote in a free and fair election,” stated James P. Kennedy, U.S. Attorney for Western New York. “The criminal conduct with which this defendant is alleged to have engaged, undermined both of those interests.”

Mr. Wilson was stopped by United States Customs and Border Protection agents on Election Day at the Peace Bridge connecting Buffalo to Canada, according to court documents.

Mr. Wilson said the mail belonged to him and his mother, but “he could not account for additional names printed on the mail pieces,” according to court documents.

He told investigators he planned to return the mail to the post office, but forgot it was in his trunk.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.