The New York Police Department said Thursday roughly 50 people were arrested as skirmishes broke out overnight between police and protesters demanding every single vote in the presidential election to be counted.

One of the protesters arrested was Devina Singh, 24, who was caught on video screaming at a police sergeant, “F—- you,” before allegedly spitting at him.

Ms. Singh, who lives in Schewnksville, Pennsylvania, was charged with obstruction of governmental administration and harassment.

Police say Ms. Singh was among a mob of left-wing, anti-cop protesters who harassed outdoor diners and lit garbage on fire.

Ms. Singh has a prior arrest for resisting arrest and unlawfully assembly during a protest in October, police said.

The NYPD retweeted a video taken by a New York Post reporter allegedly showing the spitting incident.

“Actions like this will not be tolerated. Agitators who commit these acts will be arrested,” the NYPD‘s Twitter account said.

The police also said that M-80s, knives and other weapons were seized from protesters.

