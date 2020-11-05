PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) - A 12-year-old boy has died after he was accidentally shot by a man in his Virginia home, police said.

The child was transported to a hospital after he was shot Tuesday night in Petersburg, Chesterfield County police said in a statement. He died there as a result of his injuries.

Members of the child’s family, including his mother, were inside the home during the shooting, Chesterfield County police Sgt. Michael Agnew told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The man accused of shooting the boy, Rayshawn D. Elmore, surrendered Wednesday after police obtained a warrant for his arrest. Authorities said Elmore knew the child and listed Elmore’s address as being the same as the location of the shooting but did not describe his relationship with the victim.

Elmore, 22, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.

