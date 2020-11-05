NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware say that a man and his baby have been shot near New Castle.

The News Journal reports that New Castle Police said that the nine-month-old boy is in stable condition after undergoing surgery for an upper body gunshot wound. His father, 23, is being treated for a lower torso bullet wound.

The shooting occurred Wednesday in the Rosegate community. Police said the man and his two sons were sitting in a parked car when it was hit by gunfire multiple times. The man’s other son, 2, was was not struck.

The shooting remains under investigation.

