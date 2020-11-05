Women Speak Out PAC, which is aligned with the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, said Thursday it will spend $4 million to help GOP incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue win anticipated run-off elections in Georgia.

Candidates for the U.S. Senate in Georgia must exceed 50% of the vote to avoid a January run-off election, and Ms. Loeffler is poised for a runoff against her Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock. Mr. Perdue’s race against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff may also head to a run-off election.

The multimillion-dollar expenditure supporting the Republican incumbents will include digital ads, voter calls and text messages, mail to voters and door-to-door canvassing. Mallory Quigley, a spokesperson for the PAC, said her group is going “all-in” to prevent Democrats from obstructing Republicans’ anti-abortion agenda.

“The outcomes of these races will determine the fate of the U.S. Senate and our nation,” Ms. Quigley said in a statement. “Without a pro-life Republican majority in the Senate, there would be no check on the pro-abortion Biden-Harris administration, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and the radical pro-abortion lobby bent on ditching the filibuster and packing the [Supreme] Court.”

SBA List previously said it would spend a total exceeding $52 million on the 2019-2020 cycle, and it worked to help the campaigns of 105 candidates for federal office and 15 candidates at the state level.

Tuesday proved successful for several of the candidates boosted by SBA List and its allies. Earlier this week, SBA List said that when all the votes are counted, it anticipates that 13 new pro-life women lawmakers will win election to the House alongside 11 incumbent congresswomen.

The group also projected six women sharing its agenda would serve in the U.S. Senate — with the outcome of Ms. Loeffler‘s race excluded and to-be-determined.

“We expect when all votes are counted and the races are called, we will have a record number of pro-life women serving in the next Congress,” Marjorie Dannenfelser, SBA List president, said in a statement this week. “These gains are a repudiation of abortion extremism and further evidence that life is a winning issue in politics.”

