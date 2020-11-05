Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is cautioning voters to wait before rushing to judgment about the final election results in his state.

The former GOP governor told CBS he thinks if nothing changes about the current total number of votes cast, then President Trump has a “high hurdle” to claim Wisconsin’s 10 electoral college votes because “typically hundreds, not thousands, of votes shift” statewide upon review.

Mr. Walker said, “[B]e ready for a recount but wait until after the canvas” to ensure that there are no voting irregularities and that the vote counts are accurate.

Mr. Walker has been on the winning and losing side of statewide elections in Wisconsin, having won three governor’s elections in four years’ time upon winning in 2014 before losing reelection in 2018.

He told CBS that thousands of votes have been found by canvassers in recent elections past and noted that reports of voter turnout greater than the number of registered voters in Milwaukee could be the result of same-day voter registration surges or something problematic.

“I’m saying no matter what ward you’re in, if it’s 200% of the people who were registered, I think that raises a red flag whether it’s in the city, the suburbs, or in a small town in Wisconsin,” Mr. Walker said on “CBS This Morning.” “And that’s the sort of thing you find in the canvas, is you check to make sure the numbers add up. Typically when you have problems out there, it’s not corruption, it’s somebody made an error. This may not be an error, but you need to at least check into things like that.”

Mr. Walker said he thinks people need to “take a breath, let’s look at the canvas, let’s not declare a winner until the canvasses are complete.”

If the margin of victory for Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden is large after the canvas, then it would be difficult for Mr. Trump to have a route to winning in Wisconsin, Mr. Walker said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.