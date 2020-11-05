PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island man wanted in a fatal shooting on Halloween has turned himself in, authorities said Wednesday.

Pawtucket police said Jairo Esdel Galva, 21, of Central Falls, was arraigned in District Court in Providence and ordered held without bail.

He faces murder, discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence and charges in the shooting death of Joel Rosario, 22, of Central Falls. It couldn’t be determined if Galva has a lawyer.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 31 in Pawtucket. Rosario suffered a single gunshot wound and died at The Miriam Hospital in Providence.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.