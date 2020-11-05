Conservative advocacy groups Tea Party Patriots Action and FreedomWorks are dispatching their activists in key battleground states to “protect the vote.”

Tea Party Patriots Action is marshaling its supporters to rallies in Phoenix, Arizona; Atlanta, Georgia; Detroit, Michigan; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tea Party Patriots’ Jenny Beth Martin said her group’s supporters are going to voice support for “transparent and honest ballot counting.”

“In order for Americans to trust the election process, we must ensure that there are clearly defined laws surrounding our elections, and that those laws will be faithfully and consistently enforced,” Ms. Martin said in a statement. “We are coming together today and in future days to show our support for the Constitution, the rule of law, and election integrity. Fair and honest elections are an essential pillar of a free society.”

FreedomWorks has mobilized its activists to rallies in the same locations in Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania as well.

“The result of the 2020 Election is at stake, and our nation cannot afford to jeopardize the integrity of our electoral process,” a FreedomWorks spokesperson said.

The rallies occurred outside facilities where election officials are counting votes, including the Philadelphia Convention Center, the TCF Center in Detroit, and at Phoenix City Hall.

