The Trump campaign announced a federal lawsuit Thursday against Nevada, claiming the state is illegally counting votes cast by non-residents.

Ric Grenell, former acting DNI director, told reporters the president’s campaign cannot check if ballots are cast by non-residents and that they have publicly available evidence of this conduct. He also claimed the campaign has seen evidence of voter fraud.

“Ballots are not automatically legal votes until they are checked; we are not being allowed to check,” he said. “There is a 30-day residency requirement in the state of Nevada. If you have not been in the state for 30 days, it is illegal to vote.”

One voter, standing alongside Trump campaign officials, told reporters she went to try to vote but was told she already voted, saying someone had cast her mail-in ballot. She said the same happened to her roommate.

