The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in federal court Thursday to force Philadelphia Democrats to comply with a judge’s ruling that allows GOP observers to monitor ballot counting.

Deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said city Democrats are “blocking the doors” to the counting center, despite a state court ruling Thursday morning granting the campaign better access to the process.

“On the heels of this ruling, Democrats are blatantly defying the law,” Mr. Clark said. “These Democrats are blocking the doors to the counting center and pushing our observers outside the building while they continue to count votes inside with zero transparency. What are they hiding?”

He said the federal court action was necessary “to stop the Democrats from their shady and illegal defiance of the court’s order.”

“We are fighting to enforce our observers’ constitutional right to due process that Philadelphia County Democrats are blatantly denying,” Mr. Clark said. “President Trump’s team will fight for transparency and accountability as long as it takes to ensure the integrity of the election for the good of Pennsylvania and of the nation.”

The president’s lead over Democrat Joseph R. Biden has dropped to slightly more than 100,000 votes as counting of mail-in ballots continues. State officials said they could finish counting late Thursday night.

