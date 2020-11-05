The Trump campaign launched an online voter-fraud complaint form on Thursday and publicized a hotline as the president stepped up his accusations of illegalities in ballot counting.

The campaign tweeted a link to its “vote fraud issue report form” on its web site and reminded voters of its hotline, 888-630-1776, for people to report suspicious activity.

“We have been getting countless incoming calls from people all over the country reporting the fraud and the abuse,” said campaign manager Bill Stepien. “The Democrats’ lying, cheating and stealing is running rampant all over this country.”

He didn’t offer specifics but said, “every night, the president goes to bed with a lead a sizable lead in states across the country, [and] every night new votes are mysteriously found in a sack.”

Mr. Stepien accused Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar of being a “partisan hack” who is anti-Trump.

“This is why Americans have lost faith in our democracy,” Mr. Stepien said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.